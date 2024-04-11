Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 40.2% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $39,007.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00100013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015300 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,616.86 or 0.71366922 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

