Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,247,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

