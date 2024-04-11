Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $84,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $72,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,893,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

