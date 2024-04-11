Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock opened at 11.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.00.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.