New World Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 37,431,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,297,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.