New World Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 37,431,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,297,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

