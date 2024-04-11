New World Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

NVO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.40. 2,417,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,924. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

