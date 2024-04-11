New World Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $270.00. 2,169,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

