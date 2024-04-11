Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,201,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.49. 1,941,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,743. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

