Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPCT opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,236,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,209,475.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 108,106 shares of company stock worth $1,112,908 in the last quarter.

