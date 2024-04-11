Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,784,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,809,000 after buying an additional 562,664 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 402,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.