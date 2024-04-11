Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
