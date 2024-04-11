Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of JLS stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
