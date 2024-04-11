Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JLS stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 412,048.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 271,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

