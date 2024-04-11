Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NAD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

