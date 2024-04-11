Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Shares of ODMUF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

