Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
Shares of ODMUF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
Old Mutual Company Profile
