OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Short Interest Update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 235,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 2.12. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

