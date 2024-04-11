Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 2,615.6% in March

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 2,615.6% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 502,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of OTRK stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,616,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.43. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

