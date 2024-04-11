OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
