Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.12 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $132.78 million and $5.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013590 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,323.32 or 1.00069712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14198463 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,813,529.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.