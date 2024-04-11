Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OROVY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
