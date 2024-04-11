Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OROVY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.