OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OriginClear stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 206,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides.

