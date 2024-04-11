Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 2,606,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 95.05%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

