Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.16. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,051,409 shares changing hands.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

