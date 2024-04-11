Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Buys 675 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $68.32. 290,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,283. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

