Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.0% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,148. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

