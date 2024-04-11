Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $241,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.59. 811,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,148. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

