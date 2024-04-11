Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

