Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 13.2% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 793,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,779. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

