Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,504. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PBHC remained flat at $12.58 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.