Pax Dollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $139.76 million and $2.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

