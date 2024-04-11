PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.5%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 2,653,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,034,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.