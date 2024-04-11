Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.94. 508,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,311. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

