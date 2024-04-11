Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,975 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

