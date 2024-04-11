Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,773 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,773 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,133,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

