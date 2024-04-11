Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,135 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 752,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.