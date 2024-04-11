Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. Insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525 over the last three months. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

