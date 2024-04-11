Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMGMW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,488,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 724,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 729,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 299,517 shares during the period.

Get Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PMGMW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.