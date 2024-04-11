ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading Up 2.8%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32). Approximately 134,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 16,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.90 ($0.32).

ProCook Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.66. The company has a market cap of £27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProCook Group news, insider Lee Tappenden bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,150.36). 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

