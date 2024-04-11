Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

