Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.57

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

