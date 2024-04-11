Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.57

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Shares of QFIN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on QFIN
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Stocks In Rebound Mode: How High Can They Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.