QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.32

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.32 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 362.60 ($4.59). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.59), with a volume of 1,011,871 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 445 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,944.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger purchased 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,398.86). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,041 shares of company stock worth $4,011,971. Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

