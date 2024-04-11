QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QS Energy Price Performance

QSEP stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 61,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

