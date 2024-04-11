QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
QSEP stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 61,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
QS Energy Company Profile
