Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RKUNY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 20,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

