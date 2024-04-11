Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $25.42. Regional Management shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 14,763 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RM

Regional Management Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.