Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $457.05

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.05 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 460.20 ($5.82). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 451.70 ($5.72), with a volume of 8,533,245 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.28) to GBX 590 ($7.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.67 ($8.44).
Read Our Latest Research Report on RTO
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.1 %
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 5.93 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial
In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.19), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,873,254.08). Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.