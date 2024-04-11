Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,243. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

