Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 326,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,098 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. 11,670,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,741,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

