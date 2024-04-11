Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $6.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.