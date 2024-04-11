Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $6.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $81.42.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
