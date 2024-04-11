Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 543.8% in March

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 5,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.