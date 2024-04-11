Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 543.8% in March

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 5,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.