Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 51,557 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 82,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,419. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

