SATS (1000SATS) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SATS (1000SATS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, SATS has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SATS has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $31.06 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SATS

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00048976 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,846,647.49 traded over the last 24 hours.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00048976 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,846,647.49 traded over the last 24 hours."

