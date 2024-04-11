Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,074. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

